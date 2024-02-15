Thursday, February 15, 2024
The industrial property at 615 Aviation Road in Reading, Pennsylvania, totals approximately 251,000 square feet.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 250,955 SF Distribution Center in Reading, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

READING, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale a 250,955-square-foot distribution center in Reading, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The property at 615 Aviation Road features 10,383 feet of office space, a clear height of 32 feet, 58 dock doors, 15 van dock doors and 10 drive-in doors. Chris Sheldon, Gerry Blinebury and Brendan McGeary of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, SunCap Property Group, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to an undisclosed transportation and logistics company.

