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Valwood-Industrial-Portfolio-Dallas
The Valwood Industrial Portfolio in North Dallas features an average tenant tenure of 7.5 years and a historical average occupancy rate of 97 percent dating back to 2020.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 254,105 SF Industrial Portfolio in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the Valwood Industrial Portfolio, a collection of three buildings totaling 254,105 square feet in North Dallas. Built in 2001, the portfolio’s buildings feature rear-load configurations and 24-foot clear heights. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, California-based Cohen Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer was a fund backed by Ares Real Estate. The portfolio was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale.

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