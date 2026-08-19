Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 254,105 SF Industrial Portfolio in North Dallas

DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the Valwood Industrial Portfolio, a collection of three buildings totaling 254,105 square feet in North Dallas. Built in 2001, the portfolio’s buildings feature rear-load configurations and 24-foot clear heights. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, California-based Cohen Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer was a fund backed by Ares Real Estate. The portfolio was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale.