Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 256,381 SF Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

CARLSTADT AND EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling 256,381 square feet in the Northern New Jersey communities of Carlstadt and East Rutherford. The buildings are collectively known as Kurv Meadowlands and feature clear heights of 16 to 27 feet. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, JP Morgan Asset Management, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Kurv Industrial. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and TJ Sullivan, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal through CIBC.