Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 258,846 SF Industrial Park in East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Midway Business Park, a 258,846-square-foot industrial park in East Fort Worth. Midway Business Park comprises 12 shallow-bay buildings that were constructed between 1973 and 1990 and that range in size from 2,000 to 40,000 square feet and feature a mix of front-load, cross-dock and rear-load configurations. The property was 91 percent leased to 29 tenants at the time of sale. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Trevor Berry and Emily Brandt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Cohen Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer, a partnership between Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co., was self-represented. The new ownership has tapped PI Real Estate Services & Investments as the leasing agent.