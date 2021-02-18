Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 266-Unit Tulsa Hills Self-Storage Facility

TULSA, OKLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Tulsa Hills Storage, a self-storage facility that consists of 71 climate-controlled units, 176 non-climate-controlled units and 19 parking spaces for a total of 266 storage options. Trey Hammond, Mike Mele and Luke Elliott of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Paul Korte, Brett Biery, Anthony Isler and McAuley Properties LLC, in the transaction. Attic @ Tulsa Hills LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.