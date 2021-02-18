REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 266-Unit Tulsa Hills Self-Storage Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Tulsa Hills Storage, a self-storage facility that consists of 71 climate-controlled units, 176 non-climate-controlled units and 19 parking spaces for a total of 266 storage options. Trey Hammond, Mike Mele and Luke Elliott of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Paul Korte, Brett Biery, Anthony Isler and McAuley Properties LLC, in the transaction. Attic @ Tulsa Hills LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  