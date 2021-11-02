REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 267-Unit Multifamily Community in Downtown Mobile

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Meridian at the Port

Built in 2019, Meridian at the Port offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 602 to 1,308 square feet.

MOBILE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Meridian at the Port, a 267-unit apartment community located in downtown Mobile. Jimmy Adams and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Nashville-based seller, Bristol Mobile Partners LLC, in the transaction. Houston-based ApexOne acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2019, Meridian at the Port offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 602 to 1,308 square feet. Unit features include in-unit washers and dryers, granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a fitness center, saltwater swimming pool, pet spa, bark park, rooftop lounge, outdoor fireplace with kitchen, clubhouse, billiard and media room and a resident lounge. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 300 N. Water St., the property is situated within walking distance of downtown Mobile and about 10.8 miles from the University of Mobile.

