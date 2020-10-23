Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 269,720 SF Office Building in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

The office building located at 55 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park totals 269,720 square feet.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 269,720-square-foot office building located at 55 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, located across the Hudson River from Harlem. The Class A building is located within Overpeck Corporate Center, a 60-acre mixed-use development that houses Samsung’s North American headquarters. Amenities include a fitness center, full-service cafeteria and a conference center. David Bernhaut, Andrew Merin, Gary Gabriel, Brian Whitmer, Kyle Schmidt and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, KABR and Kushner, and procured The Birch Group as the buyer. Cushman & Wakefield also serves as the leasing agent for the building.