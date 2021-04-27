Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 272,682 SF Industrial Building Near Philadelphia

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Moorestown Distribution Center, a 272,682-square-foot industrial building that is located approximately 10 miles from downtown Philadelphia. The property was originally built on 15 acres in 1990 as the headquarters for gift shop Sbar’s Inc. and was expanded in 1997. Building features include 34 dock doors, 189 car parking spaces and clear heights of roughly 36 and 21 feet. John Gartland and Jonas Skovdal of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, the Piperno family, in the deal. Boston-based NorthBridge Partners acquired the asset for $23.2 million.