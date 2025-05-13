Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Heritage-Towers-Lewisville
According to Huffines, the sale of Heritage Towers in Lewisville was executed off-market, with the undisclosed buyer assuming the existing HUD mortgage loan.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 282-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Heritage Towers, a 282-unit apartment complex located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Completed in 2023, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse with a coffee bar and outdoor grilling, dining and gaming areas. Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Dallas-based Huffines Communities, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

McShane Construction Delivers 397-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

TCC Breaks Ground on 2.7 MSF Industrial Project...

Kennedy Funding Provides $1.6M Acquisition Loan for Townhome...

Triangle Equities, Michaels Begin Leasing 40-Story Apartment Tower...

Buchanan Street Partners Acquires 917-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Fernwood...

Realterm Expands Final-Mile Industrial Portfolio, Buys Truck Terminal...

Merchants Capital Arranges $32.9M in Construction Financing for...

BRP Cos. Completes 477-Unit Multifamily Project in New...