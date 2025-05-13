Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 282-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Dallas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Heritage Towers, a 282-unit apartment complex located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Completed in 2023, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse with a coffee bar and outdoor grilling, dining and gaming areas. Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Dallas-based Huffines Communities, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.