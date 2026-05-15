Friday, May 15, 2026
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The-Campus-at-Greenhill-Wallingford-Connecticut
The Campus at Greenhill in Wallingford, Connecticut, features underfloor air distribution (UFAD), advanced building systems and enterprise-grade IT and security infrastructure.
AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 288,795 SF Office Campus in Wallingford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WALLINGFORD, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of The Campus at Greenhill, a 288,795-square-foot office development in Wallingford, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The Campus at Greenhill was built in 2012 on a 100-acre site that includes land for future expansion and offers amenities such as a fitness center and a full-service cafeteria. Matt Torrance, Al Mirin and Bob Motley of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. The seller was undisclosed, and the buyer was regional investment and development firm KS Partners.

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