Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 288,795 SF Office Campus in Wallingford, Connecticut

WALLINGFORD, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of The Campus at Greenhill, a 288,795-square-foot office development in Wallingford, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The Campus at Greenhill was built in 2012 on a 100-acre site that includes land for future expansion and offers amenities such as a fitness center and a full-service cafeteria. Matt Torrance, Al Mirin and Bob Motley of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. The seller was undisclosed, and the buyer was regional investment and development firm KS Partners.