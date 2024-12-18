Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Forum-at-Grand-Prairie
Forum at Grand Prairie totals 304 units. The property was built in 2006.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Forum at Grand Prairie Apartments

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Forum at Grand Prairie, a 304-unit apartment community located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented an undisclosed seller in the transaction. Locally based investment firm ClearWorth Capital purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

