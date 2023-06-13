Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 318-Unit Lively Victor Park Apartments in Upstate South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Lively Victor Park, a 318-unit apartment community located at 250 Victor Ave. in Greer, a city in South Carolina’s Upstate region that includes Greenville and Spartanburg. John Phoenix, Louis Smart and Austin Green of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The locally based developer, Orange Capital Advisors, sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2022, the four-story property includes a resort-style saltwater pool with adjacent bocce ball area, sky lounge, dog park, multiple gathering areas and a two-story gym with an indoor climbing wall. Lively Victor Park’s apartments range from studio to three-bedroom units commanding rental rates from $1,225 to $1,785, according to Apartments.com. Floor plans range from 478 to 1,206 square feet in size.