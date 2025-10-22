Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 320,933 SF Shopping Center in Springfield, Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of White Oaks Plaza, a 320,933-square-foot regional shopping center in Springfield. The sales price was not disclosed, but Cushman & Wakefield states that the transaction represents one of the largest open-air shopping center deals in the region’s history. The property is home to more than 50 retailers and is anchored by Kohl’s + Sephora as well as TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra. Additional tenants include Harvest Market, Chili’s, Olive Garden, Petco and a freestanding Skechers outlet. The center is situated immediately west of Veteran’s Parkway, the area’s main north-south thoroughfare, and across from White Oaks Mall. Evan Halkias, Mark Gilbert, Zander Fried and David Matheis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Washington Prime Group. The R.H. Johnson Co. was the buyer.