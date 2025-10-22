Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The R.H. Johnson Co. purchased White Oaks Plaza from Washington Prime Group.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 320,933 SF Shopping Center in Springfield, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of White Oaks Plaza, a 320,933-square-foot regional shopping center in Springfield. The sales price was not disclosed, but Cushman & Wakefield states that the transaction represents one of the largest open-air shopping center deals in the region’s history. The property is home to more than 50 retailers and is anchored by Kohl’s + Sephora as well as TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra. Additional tenants include Harvest Market, Chili’s, Olive Garden, Petco and a freestanding Skechers outlet. The center is situated immediately west of Veteran’s Parkway, the area’s main north-south thoroughfare, and across from White Oaks Mall. Evan Halkias, Mark Gilbert, Zander Fried and David Matheis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Washington Prime Group. The R.H. Johnson Co. was the buyer.

You may also like

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 283,000 SF...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 54-Unit Apartment Building in...

Northmarq Secures $54M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Property in...

CEG Capital Partners Buys Shops at Madison Place...

Faris Lee Investments Arranges $16.7M Sale of Zecca...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of 52,300 SF...

Stellar Senior Living Adds Six Communities to Management...

Standard, Vistria Group Buy Fox Valley Villages Apartment...

KeyBank Arranges $57M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily...