Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 328-Unit Apartment Community in League City, Texas

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes, a 328-unit apartment community located in the southeastern Houston suburb of League City. Built in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center, coffee bar, fitness center, game room, multiple lounges and courtyards and a pet play area. John Carr, Jennifer Campbell, Ben Fuller, Josh Hoffman, Avery Klatt, Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, New York City-based Sachs Cos., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.