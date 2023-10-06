Friday, October 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Amalfi-at-Tuscan-Lakes-League-City
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes in League City totals 328 units. The property was built in 2008.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 328-Unit Apartment Community in League City, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes, a 328-unit apartment community located in the southeastern Houston suburb of League City. Built in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center, coffee bar, fitness center, game room, multiple lounges and courtyards and a pet play area. John Carr, Jennifer Campbell, Ben Fuller, Josh Hoffman, Avery Klatt, Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, New York City-based Sachs Cos., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Sale of 382-Bed Student Housing Community...

Rosewood Property Acquires 170,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Lincoln Property Co. Unveils 58,644 SF Global Headquarters...

Hope Media Group to Open 50,000 SF Headquarters...

Merchants Capital Completes $303M Securitization of 11 Multifamily...

Newmark Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 754,795 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Colliers Arranges Sale of Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 270-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Delshah Capital Completes 204-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project...