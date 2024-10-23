Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lux-on-Main-Carrollton
Lux on Main in Carrollton totals 352 units. The property was built in 2019.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 352-Unit Lux on Main Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Lux on Main, a 352-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Built in 2019, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, wellness center, resident lounge and a business center, as well as 4,095 square feet of fully leased retail space. Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Nimes Real Estate, in the transaction. RPM Living purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

Glenstar, Columnar Investments Sell 818,000 SF Industrial Park...

Milestone Acquires Two Apartment Communities in Fredericksburg, Virginia...

SurePoint Delivers 744-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Conroe, Texas

IDI Logistics Completes 310,689 SF Industrial Project in...

Timber Hill Buys Four Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites...

EōS Fitness Signs 42,500 SF Retail Lease in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 424-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 276,244 SF Waterside Marketplace...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 890-Unit Self-Storage...