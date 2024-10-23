Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 352-Unit Lux on Main Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Lux on Main, a 352-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Built in 2019, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, wellness center, resident lounge and a business center, as well as 4,095 square feet of fully leased retail space. Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Nimes Real Estate, in the transaction. RPM Living purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.