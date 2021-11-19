Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 355 Logistics Center in Lockport, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The two-building industrial development spans 611,576 square feet.

LOCKPORT, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of 355 Logistics Center in Lockport, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed in 2018, the two-building industrial development spans 611,576 square feet. Both buildings feature a clear height of 32 feet. James Carpenter, Mike Tenteris and Adam Tyler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Boston-based High Street Logistics Properties. A fund managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp. was the buyer.