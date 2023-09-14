Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 37,500 SF Industrial Building in North Houston

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 37,500-square-foot industrial building located at 431 Bammel Road in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed on 5.8 acres in 2015 and features four dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and 28-foot clear heights. Landon Williams, Katie Hargett and Coe Parker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, Greenbriar Properties, in the transaction. Mike Boyd, Greg Barra and Cory Grant of Boyd Commercial represented the undisclosed seller. The building was fully leased at the time of sale.