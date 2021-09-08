REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 381-Unit Wilder Apartments in South Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Wilder-Apartments-Austin

Wilder, a 381-unit apartment community in South Austin, was completed earlier this year.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Wilder, a newly built, 381-unit apartment community in South Austin. Wilder features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool with a lounge area, two dog parks with a pet washing station, fitness center with a private training room, gazebo will grilling stations, outdoor yoga space and a bowling alley. John Carr and Ben Fuller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Hudgins Cos. and Maverick Development Group, in the transaction. Chicago-based Redwood Capital Group, in partnership with Pacific Life, acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews