Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 381-Unit Wilder Apartments in South Austin

Wilder, a 381-unit apartment community in South Austin, was completed earlier this year.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Wilder, a newly built, 381-unit apartment community in South Austin. Wilder features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool with a lounge area, two dog parks with a pet washing station, fitness center with a private training room, gazebo will grilling stations, outdoor yoga space and a bowling alley. John Carr and Ben Fuller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Hudgins Cos. and Maverick Development Group, in the transaction. Chicago-based Redwood Capital Group, in partnership with Pacific Life, acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.