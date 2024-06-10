Monday, June 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
26201-Ynez-Rd-Temecula-CA
Cire Equity acquired two industrial buildings at 26201 Ynez Road (pictured) and 42259 Rio Ned Road in Temecula, Calif., for $24 million.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 387,454 SF Industrial Portfolio Near San Diego for $74M

by Amy Works

SAN MARCOS AND TEMECULA, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sales of two industrial projects spanning six buildings and 387,454 square feet in San Marcos and Temecula. The assets were sold separately between January and May to two separate undisclosed buyers for a combined total of $74 million.

In January, Investcorp acquired Pro·duc·tion, a four-building, Class A industrial project in San Marcos for $50 million. Fully leased at the time of sale, the property offers 221,294 square feet of industrial space. Built in 2018, the asset is located at 195 Bosstick Blvd. and 2946, 2950 and 2954 Norman Strasse Road.

In May, Cire Equity purchased two industrial buildings at 26201 Ynez Road and 42259 Rio Ned Road in Temecula for $24 million.

Aric Starck, Jeffrey Cole and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the transactions.

You may also like

Goldstein Group Negotiates Sale of 8,800 SF Retail...

Cortland Acquires 240-Unit Harbour Cove Apartments in South...

Interra Realty Brokers $3.1M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.3M Sale of Courtyard...

Dominion Arranges Sale of 58,675 SF Former Training...

Cogir Completes 76-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Kirkland,...

Dalfen Industrial, RGA Form Joint Venture for 253,055...

Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 125-unit Lakeview...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 8,388 SF...