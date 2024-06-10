Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 387,454 SF Industrial Portfolio Near San Diego for $74M

SAN MARCOS AND TEMECULA, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sales of two industrial projects spanning six buildings and 387,454 square feet in San Marcos and Temecula. The assets were sold separately between January and May to two separate undisclosed buyers for a combined total of $74 million.

In January, Investcorp acquired Pro·duc·tion, a four-building, Class A industrial project in San Marcos for $50 million. Fully leased at the time of sale, the property offers 221,294 square feet of industrial space. Built in 2018, the asset is located at 195 Bosstick Blvd. and 2946, 2950 and 2954 Norman Strasse Road.

In May, Cire Equity purchased two industrial buildings at 26201 Ynez Road and 42259 Rio Ned Road in Temecula for $24 million.

Aric Starck, Jeffrey Cole and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the transactions.