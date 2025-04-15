Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 396-Unit Averly at Flowers Apartments in Clayton, North Carolina

CLAYTON, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of The Averly at Flowers, a 396-unit apartment community located at 380 Topwater Drive in Clayton, about 24 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Alex McDermott, Hunter Bowling, Charlie Gravina, Rhodes Marley and Paul Marley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Ardmore Residential Inc., in the transaction. ECI Group purchased the community for an undisclosed price in partnership with Almanac Realty Investors, a division of Neuberger-Berman.

Built in 2023 and formerly known as Adrmore at Flowers Apartments, The Averly at Flowers features 11 residential buildings, as well as amenities including resort-style swimming pools, grilling pavilions, business centers, fitness centers, a pet play area and walking/biking trails. The property is part of the 3,000-acre Flowers Plantation master-planned community.