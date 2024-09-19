Thursday, September 19, 2024
The nearly 400,000-square-foot White Oak Village Center in Richmond was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 397,605 SF Shopping Center in Richmond

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of White Oak Village Center, a 397,605-square-foot shopping center located at 4501-4591 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond. Pennsylvania-based Triple BAR Group acquired the property, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, from an undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Publix, Michaels, PetSmart and JCPenney anchor the center. John Owendoff of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented the seller in the transaction.

