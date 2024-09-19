Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 397,605 SF Shopping Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of White Oak Village Center, a 397,605-square-foot shopping center located at 4501-4591 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond. Pennsylvania-based Triple BAR Group acquired the property, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, from an undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Publix, Michaels, PetSmart and JCPenney anchor the center. John Owendoff of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented the seller in the transaction.