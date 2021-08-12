REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of $39M Vacant Office Facility in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a vacant corporate headquarters facility in Scottsdale for $39 million in an off-market transaction. The new owner, Dansons, will relocate its headquarters to the two-story, 200,000-square-foot office building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Dave Carder and Scott Boardman represented Dansons in the transaction. Lee & Associates’ Fred Darche and Spencer Nast represented the private seller. The office facility features three levels of underground garage parking, large, open floor plates and an onsite cafeteria.

