Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of $39M Vacant Office Facility in Scottsdale, Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a vacant corporate headquarters facility in Scottsdale for $39 million in an off-market transaction. The new owner, Dansons, will relocate its headquarters to the two-story, 200,000-square-foot office building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Dave Carder and Scott Boardman represented Dansons in the transaction. Lee & Associates’ Fred Darche and Spencer Nast represented the private seller. The office facility features three levels of underground garage parking, large, open floor plates and an onsite cafeteria.
