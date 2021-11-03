REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 400,000 SF Industrial Facility in Middlesex, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

The industrial building located at 65 Baekeland Ave. in Middlesex, New Jersey, totals 400,000 square feet.

MIDDLESEX, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility in Middlesex, about 40 miles southwest of New York City. Built on 30.3 acres in 2021, the property offers a clear height of 36 feet, 38 loading positions, 334 car and 281 van parks and 130-foot truck court depths. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, David Bernhaut, Ryan Larkin, Jules Nissim and Kimberly Bach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Rockefeller Group, in the transaction. A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

