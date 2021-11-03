Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 400,000 SF Industrial Facility in Middlesex, New Jersey

The industrial building located at 65 Baekeland Ave. in Middlesex, New Jersey, totals 400,000 square feet.

MIDDLESEX, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility in Middlesex, about 40 miles southwest of New York City. Built on 30.3 acres in 2021, the property offers a clear height of 36 feet, 38 loading positions, 334 car and 281 van parks and 130-foot truck court depths. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, David Bernhaut, Ryan Larkin, Jules Nissim and Kimberly Bach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Rockefeller Group, in the transaction. A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.