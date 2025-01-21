Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 400,833 SF Industrial Park in Plant City, Florida

by John Nelson

PLANT CITY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Peak Logistics Center, a two-building industrial park located at 3501 Fancy Farms Road in Plant City, a city in west-central Florida. EQT Exeter purchased the property for an undisclosed price from TA Realty LLC.

Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon and Ryan Jenkins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction with assistance from Clay Witherspoon of Avison Young, who oversees leasing for the property.

Peak Logistics Center I & II span 400,833 square feet and were completed in 2022 and 2023. The development was fully leased to four tenants at the time of sale.

