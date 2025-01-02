Thursday, January 2, 2025
Valley-View-Business-Center-Irving
Valley View Business Center in Irving totals 414,871 square feet. The property was built in 2009.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 414,871 SF Distribution Center in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Valley View Business Center, a 414,871-square-foot distribution center in Irving. The property, which is located just south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, was completed in 2009 and was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale. Building features include 30-foot clear heights and four points of ingress/egress. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Boston-based Longpoint Partners.

