Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 414,871 SF Distribution Center in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Valley View Business Center, a 414,871-square-foot distribution center in Irving. The property, which is located just south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, was completed in 2009 and was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale. Building features include 30-foot clear heights and four points of ingress/egress. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Boston-based Longpoint Partners.