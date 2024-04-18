Thursday, April 18, 2024
The Edge at Donaghey’s amenity package includes a resort-style pool and a clubhouse.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 432-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Central Arkansas

by John Nelson

CONWAY, ARK. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of The Edge at Donaghey, a 432-bed student housing community situated adjacent to the University of Central Arkansas. Located at 530 S Donaghey Ave. in Conway, the 120-unit property was built in 2013.

Sundance Real Estate purchased the community from an entity doing business as Azalea Holdings II LLC for an undisclosed price. Travis Prince, Victoria Marks and Shawn Lubic of Cushman & Wakefield’s Student Housing Capital Markets team, along with Martin Bynum of the firm’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group, represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction.

The new buyer plans to bolster The Edge at Donaghey’s amenity package, which currently includes a business center, fitness studio, study areas, resort-style pool and a clubhouse.

