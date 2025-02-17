Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 439,059 SF Office Building in Morristown, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. ­— Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 439,059-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. The building at 340 Mount Kemble Ave., which recently underwent a $50 million in capital improvement program, was 94.5 percent leased at the time of sale. David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Andy Merin, Frank DiTommaso and Bill Baunach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between Onyx Equities and Los Angeles-based PCCP, in thee transaction. Brad Domenico, also with Cushman & Wakefield,arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Societe Generale on behalf of the buyer, First Mile Capital, an affiliate of Crown Acquisitions.