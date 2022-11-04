Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 44,400 SF Life Sciences Facility in Plainsboro, New Jersey

PLAINSBORO, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 44,400-square-foot life sciences facility located at 107 Morgan Lane in Plainsboro, a suburb of Princeton. At the time of sale, the single-story building was leased to a subsidiary of global pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec. Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut and Andy Merin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, XBL Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.