ST. LOUIS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Oxford Hills, a 480-unit apartment community in St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 10304 Oxford Hills Drive, the property features amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts and recreational areas. Matt Stephens, Hannah Ott and George Tikijian of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Harbor Group International. FPA Multifamily was the buyer.