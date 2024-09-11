Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 49,172 SF Industrial Flex Building in Somerset, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 49,172-square-foot industrial flex building in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The building at 28 Worlds Fair Drive sits on 4.5 acres, features two side doors and 152 car parking spaces and was 40 percent leased to four tenants at the time of sale. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, André Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, SL Industrial Partners.

