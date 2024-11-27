Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Candlewood-Industrial-Park-Bay-Shore-New-York
Located in Western Suffolk County, Candlewood Industrial Park in Bay Shore, New York, provides efficient access to the east end of Long Island and New York City's outer boroughs to the west. In addition, the park is located just minutes south of the Long Island Expressway/I-495.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 560,719 SF Industrial Property in Bay Shore, New York

by Taylor Williams

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Candlewood Industrial Park, a two-building, 560,719-square-foot development located in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. Built in 1999, the structure at 145 Candlewood Road spans 313,246 square feet and features a clear height of 40 feet. Completed in 2013, the building at 158 Candlewood Road totals 247,473 square feet and features a clear height of 38 feet. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Rockefeller Group, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, NorthBridge Partners. Cushman & Wakefield has also been retained as the leasing agent.

