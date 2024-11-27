Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 560,719 SF Industrial Property in Bay Shore, New York

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Candlewood Industrial Park, a two-building, 560,719-square-foot development located in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. Built in 1999, the structure at 145 Candlewood Road spans 313,246 square feet and features a clear height of 40 feet. Completed in 2013, the building at 158 Candlewood Road totals 247,473 square feet and features a clear height of 38 feet. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Rockefeller Group, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, NorthBridge Partners. Cushman & Wakefield has also been retained as the leasing agent.