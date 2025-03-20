Thursday, March 20, 2025
The property at 5245 Commonwealth Ave. in Jacksonville includes a vacant 560,688-square-foot warehouse and a 27,127-square-foot outparcel building fully leased to Conlan Tire.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 587,815 SF Industrial Property in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 587,815-square-foot industrial facility located on a 28-acre parcel at 5245 Commonwealth Ave. in Jacksonville’s Westside submarket.

Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon and Dominick Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a fund managed by DRA Advisors, in the transaction. Treetop Cos. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated near I-10 and I-295, the property includes a vacant 560,688-square-foot warehouse and a 27,127-square-foot outparcel building fully leased to Conlan Tire.

