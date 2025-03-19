Wednesday, March 19, 2025
The recently developed homes feature three to five bedrooms.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentMidwestMinnesotaNorth DakotaSingle-Family Rental

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 601-Unit Build-to-Rent Portfolio in Minnesota, North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

MINNESOTA AND NORTH DAKOTA — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a portfolio of 601 recently developed build-to-rent homes located throughout the Fargo/West Fargo/Moorhead metro areas in the bordering states of North Dakota and Minnesota. The sales price was undisclosed, but the price is the highest valued multifamily sale in North Dakota’s history, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Units range from three to five bedrooms, and the homes average 7.2 years old. Kevin Phelan, Pat Knowlton and Jeff Dimmen of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Jennifer Stein Real Estate Inc., represented the seller, Meridian Mortgage LLC. An affiliate of Christianson Cos. was the buyer.

