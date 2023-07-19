Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 605,502 SF Industrial Flex Facility in Windsor, Connecticut

WINDSOR, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 605,502-square-foot industrial flex property in Windsor, located about 15 miles north of Hartford. The sales price was $9 million. The property sits on 78.6 acres and consists of approximately 400,000 square feet of industrial space and 200,000 square feet of office space. Amenities include a full-service cafeteria, fitness center with locker rooms and a conference center. Matt Torrance, Joel Grieco, Damon Bowers, Al Mirin, Kate Schwartz, Sean Duffy and Timothy D’Addabbo of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between two Connecticut-based investment firms, Hollister & Moore and The New Haven Group. Cushman & Wakefield has also been retained as the leasing agent.