8140-S-Hardy-Tempe-AZ
The 61,997-square-foot building at 8140 S. Hardy in Tempe, Ariz., is fully leased to a single tenant.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 61,997 SF Industrial/Flex Office Building in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a freestanding flex office building in Tempe. Enzed LLC, a private individual investor, acquired the asset from a global investment advisor for an undisclosed price.

Located at 8140 S. Hardy, the 61,997-square-foot building is fully leased to a single tenant. The property features a 11.2/1,000-square-foot parking ratio, 10-foot clear heights and large floor plans. The current tenant’s lease is set to expire in spring 2024.

Chris Toci, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets and private capital markets teams in Phoenix represented the seller, while Marcus Muirhead of Lee & Associates represented the buyer. Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield provided leasing advisory for the transaction.

