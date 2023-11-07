Tuesday, November 7, 2023
11931-Foundation-Pl-Gold-River-CA
Visions In Education will relocate to the 63,387-square-foot office building at 11931 Foundation Place in Gold River, Calif.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 63,387 SF Office Building in Sacramento Valley

by Amy Works

GOLD RIVER, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of a two-story office building located at 11931 Foundation Place in Gold River in the Sacramento Valley. Visions In Education acquired the asset from Rpro152n3 LLC for $6.7 million.

The buyer plans to relocate to the 63,387-square-foot property in summer 2024. At the time of sale, the building was vacant.

Kris Kalmbach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while Kevin Partington of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

