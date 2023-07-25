Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Quiet Waters Business Park houses 30 tenants and features a wide range of bay sizes with dock-high and grade-level loading.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 677,789 SF Industrial Park in Deerfield Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Quiet Waters Business Park, an infill industrial park in South Florida’s Deerfield Beach. PGIM Real Estate sold the seven-building, 677,789-square-foot property for an undisclosed price. The buyer was also not disclosed. Mike Davis, Dominic Montazemi, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Greg Miller, Cassandra Hernandez and Chloe Strada of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Matthew McAllister, Christopher Thomson, Chris Metzger and Rick Etner of Cushman & Wakefield’s South Florida Industrial Team will handle the property’s leasing assignment going forward.

Quiet Waters is situated along the planned expansion of SW 10th Street, which will offer more direct connectivity to I-95, Sawgrass Expressway and the Florida Turnpike. The park houses 30 tenants and features a wide range of bay sizes with dock-high and grade-level loading.

