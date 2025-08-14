Thursday, August 14, 2025
Parc-GSW-Irving
Parc GSW in Irving totals 682,491 square feet. The property was built in 2017.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 682,491 SF Industrial Property in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a Parc GSW, a 682,491-square-foot industrial property in Irving. Completed in 2017 by a partnership between Jackson-Shaw and Clarion Partners, Parc GSW consists of two buildings that total 450,340 and 232,151 square feet. Both buildings were fully leased at the time of sale to single tenants. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke and Emily Brandt represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

