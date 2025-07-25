Friday, July 25, 2025
Hutchinson Technology sold the property at 2435 Alpine Road to TTM Technologies.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 702,371 SF Manufacturing Facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 702,371-square-foot manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, a city in western Wisconsin. Jordan Dick, Todd Hanson and Jason Sell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Hutchinson Technology, which previously operated the property for its production of disk drive products. TTM Technologies was the buyer. The facility at 2435 Alpine Road features infrastructure that positions it to support advanced technology printed circuit board manufacturing.

