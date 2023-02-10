Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 76-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Franklin Park of Round Rock, a 76-unit assisted living and memory care community located about 20 miles north of downtown Austin. Completed in 2017 by Franklin Development Co., the property offers memory care and assisted living services. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Jim Dooley and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between Franklin Park Senior Living and an unnamed institutional investor, in the transaction. The buyer was Inspired Healthcare Capital.