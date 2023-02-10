REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 76-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Round Rock, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Franklin Park of Round Rock, a 76-unit assisted living and memory care community located about 20 miles north of downtown Austin. Completed in 2017 by Franklin Development Co., the property offers memory care and assisted living services. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Jim Dooley and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller,  a partnership between Franklin Park Senior Living and an unnamed institutional investor, in the transaction. The buyer was Inspired Healthcare Capital.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  