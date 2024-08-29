Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 77,386 SF Gateway Medical Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of a medical office building, located at 690 N. Cofco Center Court in Phoenix. An entity managed by a subsidiary of LNR Partner sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $7.2 million.

Built in 2002 on 4.8 acres, the two-story, 77,386-square-foot property is commonly known as Gateway Medical Center. At the time of sale, the multi-tenant property was 35 percent leased. The asset features a newly renovated, two-story lobby with a staircase, elevator service and covered canopy parking.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Markets in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.