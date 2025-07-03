Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 775,013 SF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas

DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the Greater Valwood Industrial Portfolio, a collection of seven buildings totaling 775,013 square feet in metro Dallas. The buildings are located in the Valwood/North Stemmons and Addison submarkets and were fully leased at the time of sale. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Lincoln Financial Group on behalf of the buyer, San Francisco-based investment firm Stockbridge Capital.