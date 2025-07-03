Thursday, July 3, 2025
Pictured is one of the buildings in the Greater Valwood Industrial Portfolio. At the time of sale, the buildings were fully leased to 14 tenants with an average tenure of about nine years.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 775,013 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the Greater Valwood Industrial Portfolio, a collection of seven buildings totaling 775,013 square feet in metro Dallas. The buildings are located in the Valwood/North Stemmons and Addison submarkets and were fully leased at the time of sale. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Lincoln Financial Group on behalf of the buyer, San Francisco-based investment firm Stockbridge Capital.

