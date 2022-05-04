Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 78,922 SF Life Sciences Facility in Princeton

The life sciences facility at 350 Carter Road in Princeton was fully leased at the time of sale.

PRINCETON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 78,922-square-foot life sciences facility located at 350 Carter Road in Princeton. The facility sits on 19 acres and houses a mix of chemistry and biology labs and other spaces designed to meet the needs of modern life sciences users. Gary Gabriel, David Bernhaut, Frank DiTommaso, Brett Grifo, Keith Braccia, Eric Johnstone, Shawn Straka and Todd Elfand of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of metro Philadelphia-based Equus Capital Partners, in the transaction.