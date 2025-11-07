Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 86,904 SF Industrial Property in North Houston

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Chisholm Trail Business Center, a two-building, 86,904-square-foot industrial property in North Houston. The rear-load buildings feature 18-foot clear heights and a mix of dock-high, semi-dock and ramp-access doors. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt, David Munson and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Entrada Partners. The property was 86 percent leased at the time of sale.