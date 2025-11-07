Friday, November 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 86,904 SF Industrial Property in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Chisholm Trail Business Center, a two-building, 86,904-square-foot industrial property in North Houston. The rear-load buildings feature 18-foot clear heights and a mix of dock-high, semi-dock and ramp-access doors. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt, David Munson and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Entrada Partners. The property was 86 percent leased at the time of sale.

You may also like

IAC Properties Completes 435,000 SF Spec Industrial Project...

Outrigger, Longpoint Sell 304,576 SF Industrial Building in...

Applied Optoelectronics to Open 210,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Norton Rose Fulbright Signs 21,000 SF Office Lease...

Summit Properties Buys 500,000 SF Office Building in...

JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Brooklyn Commercial Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 63,392 SF Shopping Center...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $142M Sale of Eastport...

JLL Secures $71.7M Refinancing for Gordon Logistics Center...