Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 91-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Stoughton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

STOUGHTON, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the Arbors of Stoughton, a 91-unit assisted living and memory care community in Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Boston. The three-story facility opened in 2009. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner and Jim Dooley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between The Gralia Group and an undisclosed institutional investor, in the transaction. A partnership between KIRCO and Everbrook Senior Living acquired the property. Cushman & Wakefield also arranged the acquisition financing through Comerica Bank on behalf of the borrower.

