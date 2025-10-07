Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 93-Room Hotel Indigo in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the seven-story, 93-room Hotel Indigo located at 200 Convention St. in downtown Baton Rouge. Jesse Lastofsky, David Greenberg, Gabriel Shamay, Chris Passeggiata, Rick Redmond, Ely Silverstein and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Project King LLC, in the transaction. A&R Development Co. acquired the hotel for an undisclosed price.

The Hotel Indigo spans 46,676 square feet and offers an onsite fitness center, full-service restaurant and bar, complimentary Wi-Fi and pet-friendly accommodations.