Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hotel Indigo is located at 200 Convention St. in downtown Baton Rouge. The hotel features a fitness center and a full-service restaurant and bar.
AcquisitionsHospitalityLouisianaSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 93-Room Hotel Indigo in Downtown Baton Rouge

by John Nelson

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the seven-story, 93-room Hotel Indigo located at 200 Convention St. in downtown Baton Rouge. Jesse Lastofsky, David Greenberg, Gabriel Shamay, Chris Passeggiata, Rick Redmond, Ely Silverstein and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Project King LLC, in the transaction. A&R Development Co. acquired the hotel for an undisclosed price.

The Hotel Indigo spans 46,676 square feet and offers an onsite fitness center, full-service restaurant and bar, complimentary Wi-Fi and pet-friendly accommodations.

You may also like

CREG, Sagard Underway on 170,000 SF Speculative Industrial...

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Woodford Square...

Colliers Savannah Office Expands Team With Four New...

Hideaway Inns Debuts 55-Room Flagship Property in Mount...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 43-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 20,780 SF Industrial Building...

29 Street Capital Acquires 148-Unit Apartment Building in...

Zett Group Arranges $18.5M Sale of Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.6M Sale of James...