Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Marion Industrial Center in Central Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Marion Industrial Center is home to more than 1.5 million square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space.

MARION, OHIO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the Marion Industrial Center in Marion within central Ohio. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 3007 Harding Highway East, the property includes more than 1.5 million square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space on 511 acres. Marion Industrial Center has direct access to the CSX rail network. There is enough land to facilitate the immediate construction of millions of square feet of new Class A warehouse space, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Whitney Kerr Jr., Michael Flynn and Mike Hurd of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a privately held group. Grant Tidemann of J.P. Weigand Commercial partnered with the Cushman & Wakefield team on the transaction. Jaguar Transport, a transportation and logistics service company, was the buyer.

