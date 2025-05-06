Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Asheville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of an eight-acre multifamily development site in Asheville. Atlanta-based Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners purchased the shovel-ready site from Golden Hour Collective with plans to develop a new 210-unit apartment community.

Alex Phillips, Battle Smith, Alex McDermott and Sparling Davis of Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group represented Golden Hour in the land deal. Specific plans and construction timelines for the development were not released.

The site is located within Overlook at Ashville, a 98.8-acre master-planned community that is approved for the 210 apartments, as well as 130 build-to-rent townhomes and up to 176 duplex units. The development is situated on a sloping mountainside within a few miles of downtown Asheville.

