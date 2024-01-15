Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Iselin, New Jersey

ISELIN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a multifamily development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Iselin. The site at 186 Wood Ave. S. is located within the Centra at Metropark office campus. Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Hampshire Cos., in the transaction. The buyer, Woodmont Properties, did not disclose specific plans for development but did say that the project would include seniors housing.